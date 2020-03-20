Franklin Res Inc Shares Down 19.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) on December 3rd, 2019 at $26.34. In approximately 4 months, Franklin Res Inc has returned 19.54% as of today's recent price of $21.19.

Over the past year, Franklin Res Inc has traded in a range of $15.30 to $35.82 and is now at $21.19, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Resources, Inc. provides investment advisory services to mutual fund, retirement, institutional, and separate accounts investors. The Company manages various asset classes including global equity, global institutional and municipal fixed income, money funds, alternative investments, and hedge funds.

