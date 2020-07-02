Franklin Res Inc Has Returned 1.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) on December 3rd, 2019 at $26.34. In approximately 2 months, Franklin Res Inc has returned 0.97% as of today's recent price of $26.08.

Franklin Res Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.82 and a 52-week low of $24.47 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $26.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. provides investment advisory services to mutual fund, retirement, institutional, and separate accounts investors. The Company manages various asset classes including global equity, global institutional and municipal fixed income, money funds, alternative investments, and hedge funds.

