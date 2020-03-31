Franklin Financi Shares Down 35.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FSB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Financi (NYSE:FSB) on March 4th, 2020 at $32.63. In approximately 4 weeks, Franklin Financi has returned 35.15% as of today's recent price of $21.16.

In the past 52 weeks, Franklin Financi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.86 and a high of $39.00 and are now at $21.31, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Franklin Financial Network Inc. is a bank holding company owning and controlling one or more banks.

