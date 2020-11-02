Franklin Elec Co Has Returned 23.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FELE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Franklin Elec Co (NASDAQ:FELE) on October 21st, 2019 at $49.53. In approximately 4 months, Franklin Elec Co has returned 23.15% as of today's recent price of $60.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Franklin Elec Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.87 and a high of $61.49 and are now at $60.99, 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric motors, electronic motor controls, and related equipment. The Company sells its products around the world primarily to original equipment manufacturers of pumps, petroleum equipment, compressors, fans, heating and air conditioning equipment, swimming pool equipment, medical furniture, and business machines.

