MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Franklin Covey Shares Down 8.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FC)

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:44pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) on December 13th, 2019 at $35.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Franklin Covey has returned 7.95% as of today's recent price of $32.70.

Franklin Covey share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.71 and a 52-week low of $21.27 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $32.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 0.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Covey Co. provides consulting, seminars, educational materials, publications, and products designed to make individuals and organizations more effective. The Company's offerings include a time and life management system, and business communications training.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Franklin Covey.

Log in and add Franklin Covey (FC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights franklin covey

Ticker(s): FC

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.