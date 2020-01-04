Franklin Covey Has Returned 51.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) on February 28th, 2020 at $31.84. In approximately 1 month, Franklin Covey has returned 51.19% as of today's recent price of $15.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Covey have traded between a low of $12.61 and a high of $41.71 and are now at $15.54, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 3.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Covey Co. provides consulting, seminars, educational materials, publications, and products designed to make individuals and organizations more effective. The Company's offerings include a time and life management system, and business communications training.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Franklin Covey.

Log in and add Franklin Covey (FC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.