Francescas Holdi Has Returned 58.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FRAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Francescas Holdi (:FRAN) on December 10th, 2019 at $13.28. In approximately 3 months, Francescas Holdi has returned 58.57% as of today's recent price of $5.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Francescas Holdi have traded between a low of $0.03 and a high of $20.54 and are now at $5.50, which is 18,233% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, retails women's apparel products. Fracesca's Holdings offers dresses, tops, sweaters, vests, jeans, bottoms, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. Francesca's Holdings serves customers in the United States.

