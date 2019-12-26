Francescas Holdi Has Returned 30.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FRAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Francescas Holdi (:FRAN) on December 10th, 2019 at $13.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Francescas Holdi has returned 30.33% as of today's recent price of $9.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Francescas Holdi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.03 and a high of $20.54 and are now at $9.25, 30,730% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.27% higher and 2.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, retails women's apparel products. Fracesca's Holdings offers dresses, tops, sweaters, vests, jeans, bottoms, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. Francesca's Holdings serves customers in the United States.

