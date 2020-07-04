Fox Factory Hold Shares Down 37.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FOXF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fox Factory Hold (NASDAQ:FOXF) on February 28th, 2020 at $63.77. In approximately 1 month, Fox Factory Hold has returned 37.18% as of today's recent price of $40.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Fox Factory Hold share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.58 and a high of $86.91 and are now at $41.72, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

