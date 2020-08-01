Fossil Group Inc Shares Down 34.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FOSL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) on September 18th, 2019 at $12.04. In approximately 4 months, Fossil Group Inc has returned 34.05% as of today's recent price of $7.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fossil Group Inc have traded between a low of $6.83 and a high of $19.35 and are now at $7.94, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Fossil Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The Company's products include an extensive line of men and women fashion watches and jewelry sold under proprietary and licensed brands, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and apparel.

