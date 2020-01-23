Fossil Group Inc Down 29.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FOSL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) on September 18th, 2019 at $12.04. In approximately 4 months, Fossil Group Inc has returned 29.90% as of today's recent price of $8.44.

Fossil Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.97 and a 52-week low of $6.83 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $8.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Fossil Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The Company's products include an extensive line of men and women fashion watches and jewelry sold under proprietary and licensed brands, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and apparel.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fossil Group Inc.

