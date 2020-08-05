Fortune Brands H Shares (FBHS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) on April 7th, 2020 at $44.19. In approximately 1 month, Fortune Brands H has returned 17.54% as of today's recent price of $51.94.

Fortune Brands H share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.28 and a 52-week low of $33.90 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $51.94 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fortune Brands H.

Log in and add Fortune Brands H (FBHS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.