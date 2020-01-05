Fortune Brands H (FBHS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) on April 7th, 2020 at $44.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Fortune Brands H has returned 13.15% as of today's recent price of $50.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands H have traded between a low of $33.90 and a high of $73.28 and are now at $48.13, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

