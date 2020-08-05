Fortive Corp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FTV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fortive Corp (:FTV) on March 25th, 2020 at $50.19. In approximately 1 month, Fortive Corp has returned 15.11% as of today's recent price of $57.77.

Fortive Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.19 and a 52-week low of $37.31 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $57.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fortive Corp.

Log in and add Fortive Corp (FTV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.