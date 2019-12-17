Fortinet Inc Shares Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FTNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) on November 1st, 2019 at $89.58. In approximately 2 months, Fortinet Inc has returned 18.43% as of today's recent price of $106.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortinet Inc have traded between a low of $64.41 and a high of $107.77 and are now at $106.08, which is 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers network security appliances, related software, and subscription services. Fortinet systems integrate the industry's broadest suite of security technologies, including firewall, VPN, antivirus, intrusion prevention (IPS), web filtering, antispam, and traffic shaping.

