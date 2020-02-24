Fortinet Inc Up 20.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FTNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) on November 1st, 2019 at $89.58. In approximately 4 months, Fortinet Inc has returned 20.51% as of today's recent price of $107.95.

Over the past year, Fortinet Inc has traded in a range of $68.87 to $121.48 and is now at $107.95, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers network security appliances, related software, and subscription services. Fortinet systems integrate the industry's broadest suite of security technologies, including firewall, VPN, antivirus, intrusion prevention (IPS), web filtering, antispam, and traffic shaping.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fortinet Inc shares.

