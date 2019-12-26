Formfactor Inc Shares Up 56.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) on July 25th, 2019 at $16.67. In approximately 5 months, Formfactor Inc has returned 56.27% as of today's recent price of $26.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Formfactor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.72 and a high of $26.30 and are now at $26.05, 105% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% higher and 1.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Formfactor Inc shares.

