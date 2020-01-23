Formfactor Inc Up 63.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) on July 25th, 2019 at $16.67. In approximately 6 months, Formfactor Inc has returned 63.95% as of today's recent price of $27.33.

Over the past year, Formfactor Inc has traded in a range of $13.03 to $27.87 and is now at $27.33, 110% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Formfactor Inc shares.

Log in and add Formfactor Inc (FORM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.