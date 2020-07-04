Forestar Group Has Returned 43.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FOR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) on February 26th, 2020 at $19.25. In approximately 1 month, Forestar Group has returned 43.95% as of today's recent price of $10.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Forestar Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.43 and a high of $23.11 and are now at $10.71, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

Forestar Group Inc. invests in real estate, oil and natural gas producing properties, and forested lands. The Company develops residential and mixed-use communities, receives royalties from oil and natural gas producing properties in the southern United States, and sells wood fiber from its forests.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Forestar Group.

Log in and add Forestar Group (FOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.