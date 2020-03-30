Forestar Group Down 39.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FOR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) on February 26th, 2020 at $19.25. In approximately 1 month, Forestar Group has returned 39.22% as of today's recent price of $11.70.

Over the past year, Forestar Group has traded in a range of $9.75 to $23.11 and is now at $11.70, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Forestar Group Inc. invests in real estate, oil and natural gas producing properties, and forested lands. The Company develops residential and mixed-use communities, receives royalties from oil and natural gas producing properties in the southern United States, and sells wood fiber from its forests.

