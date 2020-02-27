Ford Motor Co Has Returned 21.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (F)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) on August 5th, 2019 at $9.17. In approximately 7 months, Ford Motor Co has returned 21.33% as of today's recent price of $7.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ford Motor Co have traded between a low of $7.21 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $7.21, which is 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.

