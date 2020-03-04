Foot Locker Inc Shares Down 51.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) on November 22nd, 2019 at $38.82. In approximately 4 months, Foot Locker Inc has returned 51.85% as of today's recent price of $18.69.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.04 and a 52-week low of $17.46 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $18.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% lower and 4.4% lower over the past week, respectively.
Foot Locker, Inc. retails footwear. The Company offers athletics footware, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and kids. Foot Locker serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Foot Locker Inc.
Log in and add Foot Locker Inc (FL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights foot locker inc
Ticker(s): FL