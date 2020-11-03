Foot Locker Inc Down 34.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) on November 22nd, 2019 at $38.82. In approximately 4 months, Foot Locker Inc has returned 34.33% as of today's recent price of $25.49.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.04 and the current low of $25.44 and are currently at $25.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
Foot Locker, Inc. retails footwear. The Company offers athletics footware, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and kids. Foot Locker serves customers worldwide.
