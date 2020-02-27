Fogo De Chao Inc Has Returned 0.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FOGO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) on February 20th, 2018 at $15.68. In approximately 25 months, Fogo De Chao Inc has returned 0.48% as of today's recent price of $15.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Fogo De Chao Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.50 and a high of $17.05 and are now at $15.75, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fogo De Chao, Inc. owns and operates Brazilian steakhouses. The Company offers meats, seafood, side dishes, salads, wine, and desserts. Fogo De Chao conducts business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Brazil.

