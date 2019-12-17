Fnf Group Has Returned 46.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FNF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) on January 4th, 2019 at $32.06. In approximately 12 months, Fnf Group has returned 46.23% as of today's recent price of $46.88.

Fnf Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.40 and a 52-week low of $29.50 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $46.70 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

FNF Group was created as a tracking stock proposal for the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. common stock. FNF provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fnf Group shares.

Log in and add Fnf Group (FNF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.