Fmc Corp Has Returned 18.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) on October 28th, 2019 at $84.29. In approximately 2 months, Fmc Corp has returned 18.22% as of today's recent price of $99.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fmc Corp have traded between a low of $70.62 and a high of $101.95 and are now at $99.65, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

FMC Corp operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The Company offers technology solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. FMC Corp offer an array of technologies in research and development to improve delivery of medications, enhance foods and beverages, power batteries, protect crop yields, and advance textile manufacturing.

