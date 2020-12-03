Fmc Corp Has Returned 14.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FMC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) on February 26th, 2020 at $98.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Fmc Corp has returned 14.88% as of today's recent price of $83.65.

Over the past year, Fmc Corp has traded in a range of $70.62 to $108.77 and is now at $83.65, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

FMC Corp operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The Company offers technology solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. FMC Corp offer an array of technologies in research and development to improve delivery of medications, enhance foods and beverages, power batteries, protect crop yields, and advance textile manufacturing.

