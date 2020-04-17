Flushing Finl Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FFIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flushing Finl (NASDAQ:FFIC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.46. In approximately 3 months, Flushing Finl has returned 43.45% as of today's recent price of $11.57.

Over the past year, Flushing Finl has traded in a range of $8.86 to $23.23 and is now at $11.57, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.99% lower and 4.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits and originates and purchases one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, and multi-family property loans. Flushing Bank operates in New York City and Nassau County, New York.

