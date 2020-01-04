Flowserve Corp Down 51.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FLS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) on January 27th, 2020 at $47.29. In approximately 2 months, Flowserve Corp has returned 51.32% as of today's recent price of $23.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Flowserve Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.98 and a high of $54.16 and are now at $23.02, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The Company provides pumps, valves, and mechanical seals primarily for the refinery and pipeline segments of the petroleum, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Flowserve Corp.

Log in and add Flowserve Corp (FLS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.