SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Of Long Is (NASDAQ:FLIC) on March 31st, 2020 at $17.36. In approximately 2 weeks, First Of Long Is has returned 16.47% as of today's recent price of $14.50.

First Of Long Is share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.47 and a 52-week low of $12.16 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $14.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers.

