Flexsteel Inds Has Returned 26.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLXS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Flexsteel Inds (NASDAQ:FLXS) on October 30th, 2019 at $16.19. In approximately 2 months, Flexsteel Inds has returned 26.94% as of today's recent price of $20.55.

Flexsteel Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.97 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 3.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells wooden and upholstered furniture for the retail, contract, and recreational vehicle (RV) furniture markets. The Company's products are sold to furniture dealers, department stores, and RV manufacturers throughout the United States. Flexsteel also sells its products to several national chains that sell on a private label basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Flexsteel Inds shares.

Log in and add Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.