Flexsteel Inds Up 29.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FLXS)

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flexsteel Inds have traded between a low of $12.98 and a high of $25.97 and are now at $20.93, which is 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells wooden and upholstered furniture for the retail, contract, and recreational vehicle (RV) furniture markets. The Company's products are sold to furniture dealers, department stores, and RV manufacturers throughout the United States. Flexsteel also sells its products to several national chains that sell on a private label basis.

