Flexion Therapeu Shares Up 22.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FLXN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) on October 23rd, 2019 at $14.96. In approximately 3 months, Flexion Therapeu has returned 21.97% as of today's recent price of $18.24.

Flexion Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.98 and a 52-week low of $8.76 and are now trading 108% above that low price at $18.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics for musculoskeletal disorders. The Company offers pharmaceuticals and developed delivery systems for the treatment of refractory end-stage pain. Flexion Therapeutics operates in the United States.

