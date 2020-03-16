Flexion Therapeu Has Returned 52.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLXN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) on January 27th, 2020 at $17.49. In approximately 2 months, Flexion Therapeu has returned 52.82% as of today's recent price of $8.25.

Over the past year, Flexion Therapeuhas traded in a range of $8.25 to $22.98 and are now at $8.25. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 4.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics for musculoskeletal disorders. The Company offers pharmaceuticals and developed delivery systems for the treatment of refractory end-stage pain. Flexion Therapeutics operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Flexion Therapeu.

Log in and add Flexion Therapeu (FLXN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.