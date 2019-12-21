Flexion Therapeu Has Returned 27.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FLXN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) on October 23rd, 2019 at $14.96. In approximately 2 months, Flexion Therapeu has returned 27.65% as of today's recent price of $19.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flexion Therapeu have traded between a low of $8.76 and a high of $21.39 and are now at $19.19, which is 119% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics for musculoskeletal disorders. The Company offers pharmaceuticals and developed delivery systems for the treatment of refractory end-stage pain. Flexion Therapeutics operates in the United States.

