Five Prime Thera Has Returned 23.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FPRX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Five Prime Thera (NASDAQ:FPRX) on December 11th, 2019 at $4.33. In approximately 1 month, Five Prime Thera has returned 23.47% as of today's recent price of $5.34.

Five Prime Thera share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.84 and a 52-week low of $3.18 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $5.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. provides clinical stage biotechnology services. The Company offers innovative proteins, antibody therapeutics, and drugs for oncology and immunology diseases. Five Prime Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

