Five Prime Thera Up 36.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FPRX)

Five Prime Thera (NASDAQ:FPRX) on December 11th, 2019 at $4.33. In approximately 1 month, Five Prime Thera has returned 36.76% as of today's recent price of $5.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Five Prime Thera have traded between a low of $3.18 and a high of $13.84 and are now at $5.92, which is 86% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. provides clinical stage biotechnology services. The Company offers innovative proteins, antibody therapeutics, and drugs for oncology and immunology diseases. Five Prime Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

