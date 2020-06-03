Five Below Down 5.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FIVE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on January 13th, 2020 at $101.84. In approximately 2 months, Five Below has returned 5.30% as of today's recent price of $96.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Five Below have traded between the current low of $92.26 and a high of $148.22 and are now at $96.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer. The Company offers products such as crafts, party, candy, sports, media, and seasonal products. Five Below serves its customers throughout the United States.

