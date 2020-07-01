Fitbit Inc - A Shares Up 74.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fitbit Inc - A (NYSE:FIT) on September 12th, 2019 at $3.73. In approximately 4 months, Fitbit Inc - A has returned 74.50% as of today's recent price of $6.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fitbit Inc - A have traded between a low of $2.81 and a high of $7.26 and are now at $6.50, which is 131% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

Fitbit, Inc. manufactures wireless-enabled and wearable fitness devices. The Company produces products that measure data such as the number of steps walked, quality of sleep, calories burned, and other personalized metrics. Fitbit offers products that utilize accelerometers to assist in sensing user movement.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fitbit Inc - A shares.

