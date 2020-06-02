Firstenergy Corp Has Returned 7.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) on December 5th, 2019 at $48.21. In approximately 2 months, Firstenergy Corp has returned 7.00% as of today's recent price of $51.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Firstenergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.11 and a high of $52.26 and are now at $51.58, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

