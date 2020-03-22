Firstenergy Corp Has Returned 31.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) on February 25th, 2020 at $49.85. In approximately 3 weeks, Firstenergy Corp has returned 31.23% as of today's recent price of $34.28.

Over the past year, Firstenergy Corp has traded in a range of $32.91 to $52.51 and is now at $34.11, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

