First Trust High Income Long Short Fund Up 11.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FSD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) on January 30th, 2019 at $14.17. In approximately 13 months, First Trust High Income Long Short Fund has returned 11.15% as of today's recent price of $15.75.

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.97 and a 52-week low of $14.16 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $15.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

