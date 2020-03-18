First Solar Inc Down 34.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FSLR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) on February 26th, 2020 at $47.79. In approximately 3 weeks, First Solar Inc has returned 34.74% as of today's recent price of $31.19.

First Solar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.24 and a 52-week low of $29.57 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $31.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

First Solar, Inc. designs and manufactures solar modules. The Company uses a thin film semiconductor technology to manufacture electricity-producing solar modules.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Solar Inc.

Log in and add First Solar Inc (FSLR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.