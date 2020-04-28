First Republic B Shares Up 21.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FRC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) on April 6th, 2020 at $87.37. In approximately 3 weeks, First Republic B has returned 21.24% as of today's recent price of $105.92.

In the past 52 weeks, First Republic B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.06 and a high of $122.34 and are now at $105.92, 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Republic Bank and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management in urban, coastal markets in the U.S. First Republic delivers relationship-based service by providing a single point of contact for all of its services.

