First Midwest/Il Down 2.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FMBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Midwest/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) on January 21st, 2020 at $21.90. In approximately 2 weeks, First Midwest/Il has returned 2.90% as of today's recent price of $21.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Midwest/Il have traded between a low of $18.29 and a high of $23.68 and are now at $21.11, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for First Midwest Bank. The Bank provides a full range of both business and retail banking and trust and investment management services through offices primarily located in northeastern Illinois.

