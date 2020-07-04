First Merchants Down 29.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FRME)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) on February 26th, 2020 at $38.85. In approximately 1 month, First Merchants has returned 29.58% as of today's recent price of $27.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Merchants have traded between a low of $22.86 and a high of $42.48 and are now at $27.36, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

First Merchants Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a broad range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits, making commercial and consumer loans, issuing credit cards, and providing personal and corporate trust services. First Merchants operates offices in Indiana and Ohio.

