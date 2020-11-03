First Of Long Is Down 27.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (FLIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Of Long Is (NASDAQ:FLIC) on January 10th, 2020 at $23.75. In approximately 2 months, First Of Long Is has returned 27.44% as of today's recent price of $17.23.

In the past 52 weeks, First Of Long Is share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.78 and a high of $25.47 and are now at $17.23, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers.

