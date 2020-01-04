First Horizon Na Has Returned 47.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (FHN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) on February 25th, 2020 at $15.44. In approximately 1 month, First Horizon Na has returned 47.80% as of today's recent price of $8.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Horizon Na have traded between a low of $6.27 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $8.06, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Horizon National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services. The Company offers a variety of commercial banking services and also conducts mortgage banking, capital markets, and transaction processing.

