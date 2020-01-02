First Financial Shares (FFNW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Financial (NASDAQ:FFNW) on September 11th, 2019 at $14.91. In approximately 5 months, First Financial has returned 1.88% as of today's recent price of $14.63.

First Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.24 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a wide range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Financial.

Log in and add First Financial (FFNW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.