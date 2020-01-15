First Fin Banksh Shares Down 70.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FFIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) on May 29th, 2019 at $117.27. In approximately 8 months, First Fin Banksh has returned 70.76% as of today's recent price of $34.29.

First Fin Banksh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.60 and a 52-week low of $28.84 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $34.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates several banks located in Texas. The Banks accept deposits, originate loans, transmit funds, and perform other banking services.

